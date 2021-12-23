Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Alphabet by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,928.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,899.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,748.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

