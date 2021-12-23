Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires New Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,189 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,747,000 after purchasing an additional 118,676 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 5.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in ANSYS by 7.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 58.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS stock opened at $400.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

