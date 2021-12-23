InTrack Investment Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.