Ironwood Financial llc Has $27,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $145.98 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.40.

