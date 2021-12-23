Ironwood Financial llc Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $71.69 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.