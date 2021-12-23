Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,872 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

