Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 6,150.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,626 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCHP. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,974,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59,609 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 94,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 32,172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 72,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter.

TCHP stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81.

