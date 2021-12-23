Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 20,300 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 33.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daseke by 12.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 22.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 94,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 369.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38,829 shares during the period. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.