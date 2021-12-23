Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $281.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

