John A. Herrmann III Sells 5,000 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $183.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.16. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

