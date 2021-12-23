Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Increased by Analyst

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Graco has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Graco by 14.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 8.9% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Graco by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,712 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

