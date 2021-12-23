ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $55.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after purchasing an additional 761,973 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,516 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.