Workday’s (WDAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.11.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $277.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.60. Workday has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,087.90, a P/E/G ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

