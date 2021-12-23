Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.48

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.48 and last traded at $137.41, with a volume of 33908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.21.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

