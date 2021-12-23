SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) rose 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $226.59 and last traded at $226.40. Approximately 248,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,408,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.68.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.26 and a 200 day moving average of $302.94.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

