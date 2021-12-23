Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.74

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$126.74 and last traded at C$126.74, with a volume of 602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$125.67.

MEQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Laurentian raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$115.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$114.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5.18.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

