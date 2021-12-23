Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.65. Approximately 58,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,683,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 14.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Callaway Golf by 20.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

