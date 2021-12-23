General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills updated its FY22 guidance to $3.71-$33.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $69.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.89.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

