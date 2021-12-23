Ninety One UK Ltd Has $112.61 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,907,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,601 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $112,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 3,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUMC opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

