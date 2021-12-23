Independent Advisor Alliance Has $770,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

