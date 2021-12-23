Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in DexCom were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $572.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $585.13 and a 200 day moving average of $523.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.52 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.09, for a total transaction of $271,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,811 shares of company stock valued at $12,097,856. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

