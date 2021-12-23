Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 609.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $217.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.22. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.