Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $223.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.