Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,671 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Exelon worth $34,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 108.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

