JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,737 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $290,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.7% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $156.70 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

