Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $528,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Pierre Legault also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 20th, Pierre Legault sold 20,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $420,200.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000.
Several analysts have commented on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
