Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $528,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pierre Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Pierre Legault sold 20,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $420,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000.

Several analysts have commented on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

