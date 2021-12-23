Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Cut by Analyst

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

HTA stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

