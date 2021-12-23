United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,082 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $623,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UTHR opened at $209.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $145.46 and a 52 week high of $216.90.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.