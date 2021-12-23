Analysts Set Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) PT at $21.40

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

CLZNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clariant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Clariant alerts:

Shares of CLZNY stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. Clariant has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.