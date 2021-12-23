Strike Price Reaches $37.65 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Strike has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $115.68 million and $4.19 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.65 or 0.00077819 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00055404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.35 or 0.08088230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,318.35 or 0.99865921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00073281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002673 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,072,510 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

