Banano Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $28.31 million and $128,659.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001999 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00055404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,533 coins and its circulating supply is 1,311,022,990 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

