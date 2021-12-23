GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from GreenTree Hospitality Group’s previous — dividend of $0.23.

GHG stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $846.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 54,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

