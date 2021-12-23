BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 29.8% over the last three years.
NYSE:BKT opened at $5.67 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93.
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.