Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSL. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.80.

SSL opened at C$7.69 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 9.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 328.04%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,449,421.76.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

