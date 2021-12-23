Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.91 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

