B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 382 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

Shares of TRV opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.12 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average of $155.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

