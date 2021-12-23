Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Reduced by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $2,061,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,782,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $492.80 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $527.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

