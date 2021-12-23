BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

BCE stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 108.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.