StorageVault Canada Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:SVAUF)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0028 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of SVAUF opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SVAUF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on StorageVault Canada in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

