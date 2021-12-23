Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0936 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of CDPYF opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDPYF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

