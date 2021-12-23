Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Sells 68,347 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Herbert Derek Hopkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.