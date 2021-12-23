Insider Buying: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $3,288.00.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 110.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

