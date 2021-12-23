Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.44) Per Share

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wejo Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wejo Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Wejo Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ WEJO opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Wejo Group has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

About Wejo Group

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

