Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $431.77 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $652,771.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

