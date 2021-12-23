Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 68,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 350,502 shares.The stock last traded at $25.70 and had previously closed at $25.27.

CRNX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $110,838.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,846 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

