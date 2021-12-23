ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. 280,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,330,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $123,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

