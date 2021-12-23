Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 1,197 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Harmonic by 66,253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

