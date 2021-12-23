Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 8.7%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 59,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,556,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

