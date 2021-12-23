Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 8.7%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 59,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,556,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.
Several research firms recently weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
