American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.98

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.98 and last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 10411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 430.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.