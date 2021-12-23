Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Stock Price Down 4%

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 66,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,710,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bark & Co news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,554,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the third quarter worth $4,629,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the second quarter worth $738,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

